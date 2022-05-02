It was a huge gathering on Monday, when thousands of families converged to worship and pray during the Citi FM/Citi TV‘s Family Consecration Service 2022.

The Service which was held at the North Industrial Area branch of the Winners Chapel Ghana saw listeners and viewers of the station coming to God’s presence.

It was part of activities lined up for the month of May, christened by Citi FM/Citi TV as Family month.

Amidst powerful renditions of praise and worship, special prayers were said on the altar for family progress and growth, finances, health, and marriages, amongst other crucial aspects of family life and nurture.

The Citi FM/Citi TV pastoral team led by Resident Pastor, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam took the families through the six-hour-long service.

The other members of the pastoral team, Rev. Fred Mac-Davies, Rev. Mawuli Tsikata, Rev. Foster Mawuli Benson, Rev. Nelson Awintia, and Rev. Mike Noagbewonu, also led the congregation through intercessory prayers and dedication.

Several followers and participants in the Family Consecration service have shared various testimonies of breakthroughs from the programme.

There was a session that gave couples the opportunity to renew their vows and an anointing service for all the participants.