The management of Tolon Senior High School has directed over 600 students of the institution to return home following a fire that gutted one of their dormitories.

According to the authorities, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire officers have commenced investigations into the incident which affected the girls’ dormitory

In an interview with Citi News, the headmaster of the school, Mohammed Issifu, said the students have been given temporary abodes within the community as they prepare to depart.

He said the students are expected to return in a week’s time when authorities make temporary arrangements including converting some classrooms into dormitory blocks.

“The dormitory that accommodates the girls, the upper part has been completely burnt down. The assembly has a compound house in town, and within the school’s situation we are trying to see whether we can convert some classrooms into accommodation for the students. The school hasn’t been closed down, but students have been asked to go temporarily go home and come back within a week,” he said.