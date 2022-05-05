The final 10 entries for Citi FM/Citi TV‘s 2022 Mother’s Day promotion dubbed ‘A Portrait of Mama’ have officially been announced.

This was after a tough selection from the hundreds of entries received from participants.

‘A Portrait of Mama’ will give individuals an opportunity to surprise their mums and tell the world what their mothers mean to them in a write-up of less than 100 words on “what they consider to be Mama’s biggest sacrifice, and how it has changed your life.”

The top three winners will be announced on the Citi Breakfast Show, tomorrow, Friday, May 6, 2022.

The ultimate winner stands a chance of enjoying an all-expense paid weekend stay for Mama at the luxurious Penninsula Resort at Akosombo and other prizes fit for the Queen–Mama.

Below are the top 10 entries in no particular order:

01. Name: Charlotte Okaaley Tetteh



“Mama got pregnant at the age of 19. She lives in a small village. Mama after giving birth started going to the farm to pick firewood and sold it to kenkey sellers and neighbours who needed firewood at a fee. She fetches water for people working on sites for construction, gathered some money and started learning hairdressing. She completed [the training] after three years, but had no capital to start. So she went to a woman who makes bofrot [puff-puff] and started selling from house to house for her. She then gathered some money and bought wigs and moved from house to house, convincing women to braid their hair so that she gets money to feed us. We were two. Mom will always tell us hard-working pays. After JHS mom sold her clothes just for me to be enrolled in SHS, this changed my life.”



02. Name: Agnes Adwoa Twumasi

Mama: Mrs. Clara Twumasi

Pokuase Accra



“My mother is the most selfless human being I have ever seen in my life. She has an amazing spirit that’s never daunting. Something she did for me brought tears to my eyes, and I still tear up anytime I think about that moment. Some years ago, whilst I was in secondary school, she never missed visiting me during weekends. She did that all by herself because dad had travelled outside the country. So one Saturday, during visiting hours as usual, I was expecting my mother to bring me ‘home chow’. She made it to my school, but it was a sad sight for me. While I was walking toward her to take the basket, I realized there was a lot of blood on her skirt. She was limping. I panicked as I got close to her. So I asked, Maa aden? She just went like hmm… I stumbled and fell down at the bus station while boarding. She went on to describe the pain she was feeling as the drivers applied some chemicals on the sore as first aid. Nonetheless, she was bent on seeing me. I cried. But she assured me she would be fine. That unforgettable scar is still on her knee. I just want to tell her I love and appreciate all her sacrifices for me.”



03. Daughter: Abena Nyamedea Djorbuah

Mama: Natasha Faakor Gidiglo



“Citi FM please help me celebrate my mom this Mother’s Day. She lost 7 babies, with 3 caesarean sections, before I was born. I wouldn’t have been alive if she had decided not to give birth again. I thank God for her life. I’m her only surviving child now. She trains me like she has 4 children. She is a strong and fearless woman. Through her, I have learned to keep trying until I succeed in life.”





04. Name: Bempong Obed Henry

Mama’s name: Joyce Ohemeng

“My Mama’s biggest sacrifice was in 2017 when I got admission to go study in China. I had saved money to fund my travel, but got my money locked up in GN bank during the banking sector clean-up. Not knowing where to get money to fund my travel, my mum was a trader then, she had to empty her bank account and added her business capital (closed the shop) in order to fund my educational travel cost. She lost her business to make sure I made it in life. Now I’m employed and taking care of her. I am who I am today because of her.

NB: she’s still not working till date. She sacrificed her business, for my success.”



05. Name: Priscilla

Mother: Vivian Adim-Attianah



“Mummy sacrificed everything to support us in school and in all other aspects of our lives. Mum sold in the market Monday to Saturday.

She borrowed from friends to pay fees and buy provisions. Mum sacrificed ever acquiring any property. Currently, we all have a minimum of a masters degree. When dad passed 8 years ago, she spent all her savings on the burial. She moved in to take care of my babies because I was in school and working. She broke her thigh-bone and had a major surgery. She currently cannot walk well and can’t do things by herself. She is a model to hard-working women and a sweet mother.”



06. Name: Albert Addo

Mom’s Name: Miss Dora Addobea



“Dear Citi TV, my Mom has done a lot for me, which I can’t quantify in writing, but as Mother’s Day approaches I would like to use this opportunity to show some appreciation to her. Mom is a farmer in a small community in the Eastern Region she single-handedly farms acres of land just to get me a better future. I could remember when I was a kid and this woman will leave the house early at dawn for the farm without waking me and return back in the evening. Sometimes she tells me to follow her to the farm, but I will rather go and play with my friends. My Mom toiled and sacrificed a lot to get me the future I’m having today and all I ask is God’s blessings and guidance for her. This lovely woman I’m talking of is Miss Dora Addobea, and I’m Albert Addo an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service.



07. Name(s) Ruby, Genevieve and David

Mother: Sister Odoley

“After having all three of us through caesarean section, Mama began complaining of stomach pains and was diagnosed with appendicitis. That evening I saw mama cry. It was the first time I had seen her cry because she always seemed strong like the anchor of a ship. But, that day I saw mama crying. She was rushed to the hospital and operated on. While on the sick bed, my younger brother and I went to school without money. Mama found out we were left at school without money when she called her colleague teacher to find our whereabouts that morning. Mama sent us money for school that morning from the hospital. Sister Odoley God bless you, and we love you dearly. Ruby, Genevieve and David are grateful for all your sacrifices.”



08. Name: Ernest Akpakli

Mother: Elizabeth Ahiable a.k.a Maa Lizzy

“I’ve learnt of Mama’s love for me. A love so great that she can sacrifice all, so I can live–her pride, self-respect and livelihood. When unable to gain admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital because of some booking policy, though, I was swollen from head to toe and was dying, Mama with no connections, and no money, “dirtied” herself to get me admitted. Mama stayed with me every day for 5 months at Korle Bu putting her life on hold. Mum fasted and prayed for my survival. Three years later, anytime I relapse, Mama is the last person left by my side. Mama, I love you.”



09. Name: Enock Donkor

Mother: Anastasia Nkrumah

“In the year 2012, just about a few months to my BECE, I was diagnosed of a brain tumor. During these difficult times, mummy had to

1. substitute her capital so I can undergo surgery.

2. She had to sleep under a tree at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and fasted for 3 days dry, pleading to God for my seek.

3. Had to sit on an okada roaming in Accra in search of a particular medicine, a transport she really feared. Now I am a professional teacher and owe everything to her.”



10. Name: Diana Nartey Aboagye.

Mama’s name: Mrs Hilda Boadi.



“Thank you doesn’t even come close to expressing how I feel. Madam Hilda Boadi came through for me on several occasions, but the one I am most grateful for is a week after I gave birth through Caesarean Section and was diagnosed with a very bad surgical site infection with pelvic abscess. As a first time mum, going through that level of pain wasn’t easy. But in all, Madam Hilda was there with me. From the diagnosis bed through to the surgical room, she was there with me. From nurturing my baby to bringing in an external midwife and a doctor from Accra Regional hospital to ascertain my health condition to the series of laboratory tests. I will never forget the early morning wound dressing to the evening hot water steaming and massage. On behalf of my husband, baby and myself, we say Ayekoo to that great sacrifice made for me to be healthy and alive today. On this special day, we celebrate you. Madam Hilda Boadi.”