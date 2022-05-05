The Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, Professor Elvis Asare Bediako, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that all stalled GETFund projects in the institution are completed.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Professor Elvis Asare Bediako made the appeal during a sod-cutting ceremony to construct a four-storey multi-purpose building from the institution’s internally generated fund at the cost of GH¢19 million.

The project is being undertaken by Adujem Company Limited, and it is expected to be completed in 18 months.

All GETFund projects on the main campus of the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani and Dormaa campuses have all stalled, affecting teaching and learning due to limited lecture theatres.

Speaking to the media during the sod-cutting ceremony, Professor Asare-Bediako noted that infrastructure has been a major challenge for the institution and therefore, management of the school decided to initiate the project to complement the efforts of the government.

“All our offices are started on campus and this does not help in the running of the institution. Some of the offices we have leak during the rainy season. This edifice if it is completed will serve many purposes. I am using this opportunity to appeal to President Akufo-Addo to use his office to ensure that all the GETFund stalled projects in both Sunyani and Dormaa are completed.”

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, who witnessed the ceremony on her part, commended the Vice Chancellor and his team for the steps they have taken to improve the infrastructure deficit in the institution.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Professor Kwasi Nsiah-Gyabaah admonished the contractor to guard against shoddy work.

He also noted that the University Council will continue to support the university to be able to achieve its mandate.