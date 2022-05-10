Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the charity arm of Vodafone Ghana, has celebrated domestic violence surviving mothers at the Ark Foundation in Accra. The event forms part of activities to commemorate Mother’s Day.

The Foundation, through its monthly Birthday Stars initiative, held free medical screenings, eye check-ups and ultrasound scans for the women.

Addressing the gathering, the Human Resource Director, Hannah Ashiokor Akrong, condemned violence against women.

“Violence against women is still on the rise, and it is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in the world today. No nation can hope to move forward if its women and children are trapped in an endless cycle of emotional and physical abuse. In solidarity with all our sisters facing domestic abuse in all forms across the world, we commemorate this day in your honour”.

“This is something Vodafone has done over the past several years through its working relationship with the Ark Foundation. In 2020 during the pandemic, a time we experienced a global rise in domestic abuse, Vodafone Ghana staff and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation banded together to show our support for the shelter through a donation of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand cedis (GHS120,000). Today, I am very honoured that we are continuing to strengthen this partnership through this activity”, she said.

According to the Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Rev. Amaris Nana Perbi, kids of the mothers of domestic violence will be taken through the Instant School platform to ensure they have quality education.

He assured of Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s support to the Ark Foundation to enable it to function properly and serve more survivors.

The South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Grace Jeanette Mason, advised women to get out of abusive relationships.

“To women that stay in abusive relationships, I would say to them that, don’t allow yourself to be abused. And for whatever reasons, if you find yourself in relationships for love or for whatever reasons, you need to stand up for yourself. Don’t allow yourself to be abused. Moreover, don’t let your body be abused because your body is it’s God’s temple. Also, those men that are abusive, can you be confident enough and deal with your insecurities and low self-esteem”, she said.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr Angelina Dwamena-Aboagye, called on Ghanaians to support victims of domestic violence.

The Ark Foundation offers vulnerable, distressed and abused persons, in particular women and children, compassionate care and empowering spaces to live without fear of violence or oppression from others and to find strength, dignity and hope for life.