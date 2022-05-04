As part of efforts to commemorate this year’s International Health Month, Vodafone Ghana Foundation, through its monthly Birthday Stars initiative, has organised a free health screening exercise, STEM training and instant school for Nyame Nsa and Haven of Hope foster homes in the Eastern Region.

The program was in partnership with World Vision International, Erith Health Services, MDS Lancet, Vodafone Healthline Doctors and public figures including musicians; Okyeame Kwame, and Cwesi Oteng, Alfred Ocansey from TV3, and Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye of Ark Foundation.

Speaking on the initiative, Rev. Amaris Nana Perbi, the Lead of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said his outfit was happy to organise this program to engage and excite the children.

“We are very excited to bring together two different orphanages, Nyame Nsa and Haven of Hope, as part of our April Birthday Stars activities. Apart from Hepatitis screening and other clinical screening activities, we excited them with games such as egg and spoon, basketball, football and others. We also had a mentorship program and STEM training for them. We thank our partners, Erith for bringing so many books for the kids, World Vision International for donating 3,500 pieces of lab cloths, and MDS Lancet and Doctors from Vodafone Healthline for the screening exercises for all these children”.

On his part, Samuel Danquah, Deputy Administrator, Project Nyame Nsa, thanked Vodafone Ghana Foundation for the program.

“Project Nyame Nsa is a non-profit organization dedicated to expressing the love of God to orphans and highly vulnerable children, particularly in Ghana and Zambia, Africa. We believe that children belong in families, and our vision is to raise future leaders and instill hope back into the hopeless. We believe that changing the world starts with changing the life of one. And we are so grateful to Vodafone Ghana Foundation for these impactful activities. The children are so happy meeting all these celebrities and learning different and new things”.

Also commenting on the program, Alfred Ocansey added, “I think it is amazing for Vodafone Ghana Foundation to bring all these people together to inspire these orphans. It is the best way of spreading love. On behalf of the public figures invited, we say thank you to Vodafone Foundation for making us part of this impact”.