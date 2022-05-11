The Volta River Authority (VRA) has joined calls for an increment in utility tariffs.

This follows the Electricity Company of Ghana’s proposed tariff increase by 148% for 2022.

ECG explains this is due to the gap between the actual cost recovery tariff and PURC-approved tariffs, as well as the cost of completed projects.

At a stakeholder’s consultative meeting for a five-year major tariffs review plan under the auspices of PURC, the Manager of Power Economics and Regulations at the VRA, Ing. Peter Osei-Adjei explained that the proposal for tariff increments is to cater for bulk generation cost.

“We want some compensation for our ancillary services, like the reactive power we spoke about. We want to recover our investments. We want to ensure that we sustain the grid and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the nation,” he further explained.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation wants the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to come up with appropriate tariffs that cover the cost of production of stakeholders in the energy sector.

The Manager of Gas Business at GNPC, Hamis Ussif, made a strong case for realistic tariffs for industry players to stay afloat.