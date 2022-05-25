Members of the Minority in Parliament have indicated their readiness to support government’s initiatives aimed at averting an attack by terrorists.

The West African sub-region has been a hotbed for terror activities in the past few years.

Intelligence also suggests that Ghana is a target of terror groups operating in Africa.

The Minority group says it recognises the need for all stakeholders to come on board to sensitize citizens on terrorism. It has thus thrown its weight behind the campaign.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, encouraged citizens to be vigilant.

“This is not the first time such an initiative is being rolled out to counter the threat of terrorism. I remember that not too long ago, we converged at this same venue for the launch of the National Security Strategy. Even before then, sometime in 2019, this same outfit once again spearheaded the launch of the National Framework for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism.”

“All these initiatives are geared towards protecting the country against threats of terrorism. Terrorism is real, and we can only combat it when we work collectively. That is why members of the Minority have come on board and are fully committed to winning the fight against terrorism.”

The Ministries of National Security and Information launched the “See Something, Say Something” campaign to create awareness among citizens. This follows threats of a possible terrorist attack on Ghana.

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism in its latest report warned that Ghana is at high risk of terrorism following pockets of civil, political, and social unrest in parts of the West African subregion.

It said threats of violent extremism are heavily descending towards coastal states from the Sahel regions and that Ghana may not be spared, for that matter, given happenings in its neighbouring countries.

Factors such as chieftaincy and ethnic disputes, land conflicts, marginalization of vulnerable groups, and high youth unemployment make Ghana very susceptible to threats of terrorism, the West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism noted.