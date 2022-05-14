Amid concerns of fuel shortage in the country, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) says there is enough diesel in stock to meet consumers’ demand.

The Head of the Economic Regulation at the NPA, Abass Ibrahim Tasunte explained that some Oil Marketing Companies are currently experiencing a shortage because their preferred Bulk Oil Distributors may have stopped supplying the product for some time.

He was quick to add that the situation is not related to a shortage of diesel.

“We have heard these concerns about the shortage of diesel. We have enough diesel to meet demand. The challenge that is being faced now is that some particular OMCs are having challenges getting the product from their preferred importers, but with respect to diesel we have enough.”

Some challenges with the current global supply chain have increased the price of diesel in recent times.

In a bid to address this challenge, Mr. Tasunte said the government had reached an agreement with some transporters of petroleum products to import them and store them at their fuel depots.

He explained the move is to ensure that there are diesel stocks available for import.

He thus advised consumers against panic buying.

The Institute for Energy Securities (IES) a few weeks ago predicted fuel shortages in the country. There are reports that some filling stations are out of stock.

Some social media users have complained about their inability to get fuel at various oil marketing companies, particularly Goil.

Citi News checks indicate that many customers were turned away from some fuel stations due to the lack of fuel.