The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), says its industrial action will still be observed by all civil and local government workers, as its National Executive Council continues to engage in negotiation with the government.

CLOGSAG laid down their tools on Thursday, April 21, 2022, following the inability of the government to pay their neutrality allowance as agreed upon in January this year.

Their demand for the allowance has been criticized by many including Civil Society Organizations.

The Centre for Democratic Development Ghana, (CDD), for instance, suggested that the association rather channels its energies into demanding a level playing field regarding service conditions among public sector workers.

But CLOGSAG members remain resolute in their demand for their allowance.

In a letter to the Civil Service signed by its President, Isaac Bampoe Addo, the association insisted that the strike would continue unabated until their demands are met.

“The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana will wish to draw your attention to the ongoing strike by members of CLOGSAG. It should be noted that by a letter dated March 30, 2022. CLOGSAG declared its intention to embark on strike to press home our demand for the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding entered into with government on January 20, 2022. The industrial action has become necessary after government’s failure to fulfill its side of the agreement since February 2022.”

“This action is legal and is proceeding unabated. CLOGSAG members are enjoined to be steadfast, resolute, and committed to the cause and stay at home until further notice,” the association noted.