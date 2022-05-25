The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Aowin Constituency of the Western North Region say they are working with relevant agencies to arrest persons who were involved in the burning of their party office.

Some aggrieved members of the party on Sunday, May 22, 2022, torched the party’s constituency office over a decision by the National Council to re-run the constituency’s election.

The National Council of the NPP said the elections were fraught with irregularities and must be conducted again.

But the supporters say they are unhappy with the directive and are completely against it.

They vowed to resist every attempt to have the elections held again.

At a press conference, the aggrieved party members said the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu is to blame for the recent development.

According to them, the committee did not recommend a rerun of the elections, but that input was made by Mr. John Boadu.

In an interview with Citi News, the Chairman of the Constituency, Samuel Obeng said no arrest has however been made yet.

“In the videos that are circulating from the incident, we see some people chanting in the background, we suspect that these ones had a part to play, if not the perpetrators. We hope to use this lead to get our hands on the perpetrators.”

“No arrest has been made yet, but the Police have promised to continue with the search till they grab them.”