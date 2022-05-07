Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says government has delivered on its promise to enhance the peace and security of citizens.

According to him, Ghana’s recent ranking by the global peace index, among other things, points to massive investment by government in the security sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Shukura District Police Command, Dr. Bawumia reiterated government’s commitment to retooling security agencies to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

“This government has lived up to the expectations [in boosting safety and security in the country]. Ghana continues to enjoy a good reputation as a peaceful and safe country with an enviable international image as an oasis of peace. Recent data shows that we are the 2nd most peaceful country in Africa and the most peaceful country in West Africa. This is according to the most recent Global Peace Index. The peace and stability of our country could not be achieved and maintained without the significant efforts of the law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia said the commissioning of the ultra-modern edifice will help ensure peace and security within Laterbiokorshie, Abbosey Okai, Mataheko, Shukura and neighbouring communities.

He further applauded the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for elevating the status of the police station to a district command.

“Security, peace and stability are the cornerstones of sustainable development… Ghana has become one of the most conducive investment destinations in Africa,” he said, stressing that Ghana’s credentials in peace and safety cannot be achieved without the efforts of law enforcement agencies, hence the government’s commitment to ensuring that they are well-equipped.