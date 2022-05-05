Wilmar Africa Limited, one of the leading food products producers on the Ghanaian market, has made some donations to the National Chief Imam following the celebration of Eid-ul Fitr, which marks the end of a month of fasting by Muslims.

The items donated include Fortune delight rice, Frytol vegetable oil and other products to help less privileged Muslims to join in the celebration of Eid-ul Fitr.

After two years of restrictions due to the emergence of Covid-19, this is the first celebration Muslims are celebrating without restrictions/

As part of plans of promoting peace and harmony between Muslims and Christians, the Marketing Manager of Wilmar Ghana, Ewuraba Adusei indicated that the brand was interested in fostering good relations so the occasion of Eid Fitr was a good avenue for the initiative of Wilmar Africa to donate to the less privileged in the Muslim society.

“The Ramadan season is a time for peace, and we run an activation where we say fortune brings us together. We recognize that people have conflicts with others, and sometimes they need an opportunity or an avenue to reconcile themselves, and we gave that opportunity,” she said.

“We want to join our brothers and sisters to celebrate it big and ensure that we have food on our tables for the less privileged in society,” she added.

Accepting the donation from Wilmar Africa on behalf of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu indicated his gratitude and hope that the relationship between Wilmar Africa and the Muslim community continues to prevail into the future.

“Chief Imam appreciates this donation and other donations, especially within the festive season. We and Chief Imam are praying that this will not be the first and last of it and that it will be a basis for continuous relationship so that as you engage with the Muslim community, the community become more committed in the patronage of your products and that is what builds partnership.”