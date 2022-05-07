The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is in the utmost interest of members who have filed cases at the courts over challenges that characterized the constituency level polls to withdraw them.

NPP recently held its Constituency Executive elections across the country but the exercise was characterized by misunderstanding, pockets of chaos and series of injunctions in some constituencies.

In some cases, party executives were accused of preferential treatment, circumventing party procedures, among other electoral under-dealings, with members threatening to boycott the elections if due processes were continuously undermined.

About 20 constituencies across the country are however yet to hold their elections to select executive officers.

“In the interest of those who have gone to court, (they should) advisedly discontinue and come back to the party”, says NPP’s Director of Elections and Research, Evans Nimako.

He says, while some of members have taken advantage of the internal dispute resolution processes, others have resorted to the courts to address their concerns.

“The courts have in most cases advised the members to come back to the party for amicable resolution. I can assure that, whatever concerns they have is solvable within the party.”

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Nimako urged the party faithfuls to resort to the party structures for redress.

“The party is urging all members to desist from running to the court or running their issues in the media but rather approach the laid down party rules and regulations and where applicable meet with the ADR committee for some support arrangement to be put in place.”, he added.

Already, the NPP has described the just ended constituency elections across the country as successful despite the chaos in some areas.

It says elections were duly conducted in 255 constituencies out of the 275.

“The NPP is very pleased with the conduct of the constituency delegates conference, which got our officers elected. For us, it is a victory for the NPP because all those who were eligible went through the process. The party has been able elect new officers to execute the 2024 agenda”, Evans Nimako stated.

He also said all outstanding issues with the remaining 20 constituencies will be addressed in due course.

“People who were dissatisfied sent in their concerns and their issues were resolved. But I must add that, there are a few ones which are ongoing. It is hoped that once the committee has submitted its report, further action will be taken to enable those constituencies to hold their conferences to elect their constituency officers as well.”