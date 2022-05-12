The Madina Constituency is not left out of the global rise in economic hardships and in the rise in the rate of unemployment.

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency and a rising global leadership beacon, is leaving no stone unturned in providing access to opportunities for economic self-sustenance for Madina constituents.

The Madina constituency, being the fifth largest in Ghana, is home to over 60,000 youth, most of whom are unemployed, under-employed, or have no employable skills.

Since its inception in 2020, the Madina Job Centre which is an initiative of Mr. Francis-Xavier Sosu has been working to empower youth through providing access to jobs and vocational skill training opportunities.

So far, close to 4,500 lives have been impacted, with jobs being attained in health, administrative, hospitality, homecare, and skills being attained in graphic designing, web development, and fashion design, among others.

A new addition to community development initiatives at the Madina Job Centre is the Madina Youth in driving and riding program. This initiative is aimed at raising mobility entrepreneurs.

In alignment with Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 8, the Madina Youth in driving and riding Program will contribute to the reduction of the youth unemployment rate in Madina Constituency by providing access to decent work in the transportation industry.

The project will contribute to the reduction of the mortality caused by road accidents by providing training on road safety to drivers, and will cater to the wellbeing of drivers in the constituency by providing access to financial planning for retirement, healthcare, and legal advice.

Details of benefits that constituents are to expect to include access to sustainable jobs in driving (motorcycle, saloon car, truck driving) road safety training for drivers in the Madina Constituency, legal education on road associated laws to drivers, education on insurance opportunities available for workers in the transportation industry, just to mention a few.

Implementing partners for this initiative are GIGMILE and Precise Driving School. To partner or sponsor this initiative contact 0503936000/0542959249 or email naa.aklerh@madinajobcenter.com.

Beneficiaries will be selected in collaboration with key stakeholders at the Grassroots level. First phase of this initiative is expected to be implemented in May 2022 during the MP’s Accountability to the people tour.