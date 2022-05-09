Youth Advocates Ghana (YAG), a youth-led civil society organization in collaboration with the National Development Planning Commission, has begun its awareness creation on its upcoming Youth SDG’s Report as part of the 2022 Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report is on the back of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which encourages member states to conduct regular inclusive reviews of progress at the national and sub-national levels, which are country led and country-driven.

The report, which is expected to be ready in June, seeks to document youth issues, innovation, challenges and opportunities to further promote the active engagement and participation of young people.

The Youth SDG’s Report will engage youth-led civil society organisations, student and student groups, youth-led vulnerable groups and individuals and youth-owned business.

Executive Director of Youth Advocates Ghana and the Convener of the African Youth SDGs, Summit Emmanuel Ametepey, indicated that the report when published will form an important cornerstone which will make known how young people can contribute to the achievement of the SDG’s.

United Nations Commission for Africa, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Civil Society Organisations Platform for SDGs have all pledged their support towards the realisation of the report and its implementation.

Youth Advocates Ghana works transformatively to advance the lives and well-being of children and young people in the area of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), Youth Enterprise Development, Governance, Peace and Security, and the active engagement and participation of the youth in the implementation, monitoring and review of the UN SDGs in Ghana and Africa at large.