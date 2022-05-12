The circuit court in Yendi has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Fusheini Bawa Zakaria, a former constituency secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Yendi for refusing to appear in court on Thursday, May 12, 2022, on charges of forgery.

The former secretary who doubles as the municipal manager of the Health Insurance Scheme in Yendi is alleged to have forged the signature of his former colleague, chief Mohammed Mustapha, the treasurer.

Fusheini Bawa Zakaria allegedly withdrew GH¢53,000 from the party’s account at the National Investment Bank branch in Yendi.

The case was sent to court today, Thursday, but the former secretary failed to appear in court.

The court presided over by his honour, Anthony Aduku-Aidoo issued the warrant for his arrest.

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, May 19, 2022.