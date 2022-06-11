The Ghana Tourism Authority has closed down 11 hospitality facilities in Koforidua in the Eastern Region for operating illegally.

They include the Eredec Hotel, Acapulco Chop bar, Elite, and Hallelujah hostels among others.

The authority indicated that it has about 14 more to close down this week in an enforcement exercise to ensure compliance.

According to the Ghana Tourism Authority, these facilities are operating with impunity in contravention of the laws.

This comes barely months after dozens of facilities operating in the Kwahu enclave were closed for similar reasons.

The Eastern Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Frederick Adjei-Rudolph said the authority will “do its best to get rid of all substandard facilities to protect the hospitality industry.”

He, however, issued a caution to tourists and patrons to look out for only registered and accredited facilities as they risk engaging in illegal facilities.

“There are laws that govern the venture. It is advisable that tourists look out for the license of such facilities before patronising them. Without the licensees, we can’t guarantee whether these facilities adhere to best hygiene practices among others.”