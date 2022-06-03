The Magistrate Court in La has sentenced three persons to a fine of GH¢1,800 each or in default two months imprisonment for dumping refuse indiscriminately in the municipality.

The presiding judge, His worship, Mr. Jojo Amoah Hagan, passed the sentence based on the facts presented before him by the sanitation prosecutor for Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA), Mr. Edward Okai.

Presenting the facts before the La Magistrate Court, the prosecutor Mr. Edward Okai told the court that the accused persons were part of a group of residents who pick refuse from homes, shops restaurants, chop bars and dump them on the streets.

A special task force from the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly spotted the accused persons dumping refuse along the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue at the junction of Farrar Avenue. They were immediately arrested, and after investigation, they were charged to appear before the court at La and subsequently convicted.

Municipal Chief Executive, Nii Adjei Tawiah, commended the Environmental Health Unit for ensuring that sanitation laws are adhered to.