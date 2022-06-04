Police in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region have reportedly gunned down four suspected armed robbers after a five-member gang engaged them in a shoot-out on the Bekwai-Cape Coast highway on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the police had a tip-off of a robbery incident and upon reaching the scene, the alleged robbers fled as the police gave them a hot chase.

The suspected robbers then engaged the police in a gun battle, which led to four of them being killed in the process.

According to the Assembly Member for the Essumeja electoral area, Kofi Frimpong, the four persons died on the spot while one other escaped.

“They were robbing between the Bekwai and Fomena area. They were running away when the police gave them a chase. They took a turn from the highway into the bush to hide, but there was an exchange of gunshots and four of the five armed robbers were shot dead. The fifth one went deeper into the bush and escaped,” he said.

Kofi Frimpong said he has indicated to community members that they should be on the lookout for a strange person in their midst and immediately inform the police about him.

Meanwhile, a search by the youth in the adjoining communities for the fifth suspected robber is yet to yield any positive results.

“I made an announcement to the community members that if they see an alien, they should inform the police so that he will be arrested. Some community folks are engaged in a search but as of now, we have not found him,” he added.