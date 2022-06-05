Huawei nova Y series is reputed for bringing some solid features that are mostly seen on flagship or mid-range smartphones to the entry-level segment.

These smartphones are designed to provide users with access to a powerful smartphone experience at a friendlier price point.

The newest addition to the series, the HUAWEI nova Y70 – Huawei’s latest entry-level phone with the longest battery life; continues in the same tradition and brings to the table a 6000mAh battery with 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge, a large and gorgeous 6.75” HUAWEI FullView Display, a solid 48MP AI Triple Camera setup and ample storage with 128GB Storage.

From the strong battery life to the high screen ratio, the device boasts a mix of exciting and innovative features that heed to user needs, giving them a practical, high-quality device with room for endless entertainment. We got our hands on this new smartphone and this is why we think it is a beast of an entry-level smartphone.

HUAWEI nova Y70

HUAWEI nova Y70 comes in three colours: Pearl White[1], Crystal Blue, and Midnight Black. Pre-order now via either the Official Consumer Website, Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall, or our Accredited retail stores before 26th June, 2022 for GHS1,379 and get gifts valued at GHS259

Long-lasting battery and SuperCharge capabilities

The large 6000-mAh battery of the HUAWEI nova Y70 gives 3 days of power on a single full charge. The strong battery life also allows for eight optimized consumption areas thanks to Huawei’s unique AI smart power-saving technology. Moreover, the HUAWEI nova Y70 supports 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which allows for three hours of continuous video playback on just a ten-minute charge. This saves users time, allows for more use of their devices, and keeps them from worrying over their battery life while out of the house. It also affords them extensive time for entertainment when traveling, commuting, or just lounging.

FullView Display provides more room for viewing the screen

The HUAWEI nova Y70 features a 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display, a larger screen than previous models. With the new display, you can easily watch content at a larger size, whether it be streaming videos, playing games, or scrolling through images. The design of the display itself is sleek and simple, with a narrow notch, to make the most of your mobile screen. In addition, the screen ratio of the display is quite high, at 90.26%, giving users a rich, immersive visual experience.

AI Triple Camera gives options for taking quality photos

The AI Triple Camera on the device allows for powerful, quality photography straight from your smartphone. The AI Triple Camera is comprised of a 48MP high-resolution Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera. The Main Camera allows for more light in photos, which enhances the quality and setting of the photos. With this camera, a ray of light will not mess up your photo, and it is great for capturing portraits and scenery. The Ultra-Wide Angle Camera is perfect for squeezing all of your friends into a group picture since the wide angle allows for more content in the frame. The Depth Camera blurs the background of a picture to keep the focus on the subject with 3D imaging and accurate depth. With the Triple Camera, you have multiple options of camera features on your phone to produce more dynamic, focused, higher-quality photos.

Ample 128GB of storage

The HUAWEI nova Y70 comes with 128GB of storage, which can hold up to 170 episodes of television, 13,000 songs, and over 60 movies. If users need more storage for all of their favourite content, a MicroSD card will allow for up to 512GB of storage. Moreover, the EROFTS super file compression technology will help to download content quickly and easily. With this large amount of storage, users do not have to worry about taking too many photos or downloading loads of music albums.

AppGallery: Trusted, innovative, easy to use, and secure

The trusted, innovative, user-friendly, and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y70 where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

While all of these features are great on their own, they add to a great device with a reliable battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge, a large display screen, an impressive camera, and ample storage space. Together, these features make the HUAWEI nova Y70 one of the sleekest entry-level smartphones you can get today.