Despite the travails of the Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, half of the voters in her constituency still favour her.

According to a survey by Global Info Analytics, 50.3 percent of voters in her constituency are very likely or likely to vote for the current MP, whilst 30.6 percent are very unlikely/unlikely to vote for the MP.

The survey noted further that approximately 19.2 percent of voters in her constituency say they are neutral.

29.7% of voters in the constituency believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, whilst 70.3% said it is headed in the right direction.

The survey however noted that there is a chance the incumbent MP will not be seeking re-election.

“The outcome of the 2024 race in this constituency will be determined by several factors, the strength of change, and the loyalty of voters to Adwoa Safo and how she exits as well as the influence of the Christo Asafo church members,” the survey said.

Adwoa Safo has been the subject of criticism because of her absence from Parliament and governance.

The Privileges Committee summoned her to appear before it on July 6, 2022, over her absenteeism.

The Privileges Committee has been tasked by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to engage Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey over complaints of chronic absenteeism brought against them.

The three are expected to give justifiable reasons for their absenteeism, failure of which actions will be taken to remove them from Parliament.