Four persons have recorded gunshot wounds after a clash between some men in military uniforms and a youth group at Zabarama line in the Ablekuma Central municipality.

The men in uniform are said to have attempted to demolish a structure being built on a disputed land.

But after meeting stiff resistance from the youth who claimed to be relatives of the owner and caretakers of the project, the supposed military officers fired gunshots, injuring four of them.

There is more in the following report:

Contractors were busy securing the land and rebuilding the structures that were destroyed by the alleged military men at the time of Citi News‘ visit.

The group of men who resisted their activity were readying themselves to have a feast of goat meat in what looked like a celebration of their successful resistance.

According to them, they are relatives to the owner of the land who is developing it into a commercial property.

They claim he has tasked them to take care of the land and oversee the construction process. They appeared angered by the actions of the supposed military officers, hours after the incident.

The supposed military men according to the youth had come to the area on Saturday to carry out a demolition of the construction work carried out on the project site so far.

Videos of the incident shared with Citi News revealed the young men struggling with the supposed military officers, attacking their cars, throwing stones at them and with sound of gunshots in the background.

One eyewitness said the alleged military officers were instigated by the actions of the youth.

Four members of the youth group were shot in the process.

Two are said to have been released, while the other two have been sent to the Korle bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 military hospital for further treatment.

The incident happened as a result of an aged long dispute on the said land.

The Chief of Sempe, Darul Salam also called Zabarama line Chief Issifu Abdul who is one of the litigants in the matter says this is not the first time the community is receiving a visit from the supposed military officers.

Attempts to reach the other litigants in the matter were unsuccessful, as sources to the family say the leaders were unavailable for comments at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, some of the soldiers captured in the video have been apprehended by the Dansoman Police.

Citi News sources close to the police have confirmed the arrest and revealed that out of the three men arrested, only one has been confirmed as a military officer.