Electrochem Ghana’s Community Water Supply Project is aiding the reduction of infections and the achievement of quality health care delivery at the Sege Polyclinic, says the Administrator of the Polyclinic, Mr. Stephen Agbenyo.

According to Mr. Agbenyo, the whole thirty-bed facility, which was commissioned in 2019, was relying on water from commercial suppliers who distributed with tricycles or tankers until Electrochem Ghana took over the supply about a year ago as part of its free Community Water Supply Project.

Shedding more light on the phenomenon, he noted that though the facility is connected to the ‘3 District Water’ supply system (a network that serves the North Tongu, Ada East and West Districts), the hilly nature of the area where the polyclinic is located continues to impede the flow of water to the facility.

He said the borehole which came with the facility also dried up, compelling the authorities of the clinic to opt for private mobile water vendors who charged GH¢800 per trip.

“At the time, the source of the water they even sold to us at that cost was unknown, but necessity compelled us to settle for that option. The practice didn’t only increase the rate of infections at the facility but also proved costly and unsustainable; that is why we placed so much value on Electrochem’s gesture, which is coming at no cost to us,” Mr. Agbenyo added.

Nene Dameh Agberwornu II, Chief of Nakomkope, one of the twelve communities benefitting from the project, lauded Electrochem for easing the burden on his people and the drudgery they went through in search of clean water.

He said, “the excitement that greets the arrival of the company’s water tankers speaks volumes about the relief the project has brought to the people.”

Commenting on the initiative, Corporate Communications and PR Manager for Electrochem Ghana, Henking A. Adjase-Kodjo said “we are deliberate with our interventions; we tailor them to address real challenges that subtract from the quality of life the people should be living, and we are excited that our water supply project has restored smile on the faces of the people in the communities we serve.”

Apart from the Sege Polyclinic, the Bonikope Health Centre also benefits from the project.

The communities that are served include Kportitsekope, Lolonya, Nakomkope, Sonkope, Adjumanikope, Agbedrafor, Bonikope, Matsekope, Salom, Kposem and Pute.