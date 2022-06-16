The Kodie District Police Command in the Ashanti Region has commenced investigations into an incident where a mason in a viral video was allegedly beaten to a pulp by members of a taskforce from the Afigya Kwabre South District Assembly.

According to the victim, John Okyere, the members of the taskforce assaulted him because he was unable to produce a permit after they saw him working on a building project he had been contracted to put up.

He told Citi News that the taskforce then attempted to seize all his tools and in a bid to resist it, they ended up beating him.

The police in the area have confirmed to Citi News that they have invited the persons in question for interrogation and have taken their statements as part of their investigations.

Speaking to Citi News, the District Chief Executive for the area, Christian Adu Poku says the necessary arrangements are being made to arraign the said taskforce members who are currently on bail.

He also said the victim of the attack will receive the best medical attention possible.

“For now the matter is in police hands and I think investigations are ongoing. Very soon, I am sure they will arraign them before court,” Mr. Adu Poku said.