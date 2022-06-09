The Ahotor project team has said it is still awaiting clarity from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership on the relaunch of the project.

According to a statement from the party, the Functional Executive Committee of the party had proposed to relaunch the Ahotor project at the headquarters on Tuesday, June 7.

The statement was in response to a publication that was said to be coming from the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah dated June 9 but issued on June 8, 2022, relating to the relaunch of the Ahotor Project.

For Immediate Release.

Re:Re – Ofosu Ampofo Goes Dirty

Our attention has been drawn to a publication with the above heading purporting to be coming from the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah dated June 9 but issued on June 8 2022, relating to the relaunch of the Ahotor Project.

The project aims to set up all 275 constituencies with micro-businesses to provide revenue.

We wish to explain as follows:

On Wednesday June 1 2022, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and I, Yaw Boateng Gyan Former National Organiser of the NDC, met with the NDC Functional Executive Committee (FEC) and presented a draft agreement on the implementation of the Ahotor Project for the NDC Grassroots, for the consideration of FEC. FEC deferred the draft agreement to the two lawyers, Hon. Alex Segbefia and Sammy Gyamfi for their study. At this same meeting, FEC proposed, and we all agreed to relaunch the Ahotor project at the headquarters on Tuesday June 7 at One11 am. After the agreement to relaunch the Ahotor Project on Tuesday June 7, we thanked the members of FEC and left the meeting on Wednesday June 1 2022. On the evening of Thursday June 2 2022, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, the national communications officer presented an edited version of the draft agreement to us for or consideration. On this same Thursday evening we also presented additional edits to the national communications officer, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi for their consideration. We did not hear from FEC throughout the weekend, so focused on the preparations for the relaunch on Tuesday June 7, 2022. In the morning of Monday June 6, 2022, while preparing for the relaunch on Tuesday, Sammy Gyamfi called me and delivered a message from the National Chairman, Hon. Ofosu Ampofo that the relaunch of the Ahoto has been put on hold. This was the last communication regarding the relaunch of the Ahotor Project with FEC. We are still waiting for FEC official communication regarding the relaunch of Ahotor Project.

We wish to assure the NDC membership that our resolve to equip the base with the necessary tools for financial independence is still as strong as ever.

Signed Yaw Boateng Gyan

Former National Organiser and Member of Ahotor Project Team