President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Ms. Kathleen Addy as the substantive Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE).

Madam Addy replaces Mrs. Josephine Nkrumah, who resigned months ago to take up a new role at ECOWAS.

Speaking at her swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House on Thursday, June 16, 2022, President Akufo-Addo tasked Madam Addy to work to ensure the mandate of the NCCE is achieved.

Katherine Addy was one of the Deputy Chairpersons of the Commission.

Prior to her new role, President Akufo-Addo appointed her as the acting chairperson of the NCCE when Mrs. Josephine Nkrumah resigned.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has confirmed and sworn into office, Ms. Kathleen Addy as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE). Ms. Addy until her elevation served as the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Finance and Administration of the National Commission for Civic Education from 2017 to April 2022. She was later appointed as Acting Chairperson on May 1, 2022, and has now been confirmed as Chairperson of the Commission,” a statement signed by Joyce Afutu, Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs at NCCE added.

Ms. Addy is a Communications and Development Professional with over 20 years of experience.

She is a renowned activist and has over the years championed many causes that promote democracy, good governance, and human rights.

Ms. Kathleen Addy is particularly passionate about women’s rights.

Ms. Addy holds a degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Communications Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.