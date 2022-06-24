Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has been elected the new Ghana Journalists Association President.

The media consultant and Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group of Companies fended off competition from the Editor of the Ghanaian Times and former General Secretary of the GJA, Dave Agbenu and a Communications Consultant, Gayhart Mensah.

While Albert Dwumfuor polled 233 votes, Gayheart Mensah got 181 votes and Dave Agbenu had 142 votes.

Over 800 members of the GJA cast their ballots today, June 24, 2022, to elect the new national and regional executives.

The Vice-President position was contested solely by the incumbent, Linda Asante Agyei while Audrey Dekalu also went unopposed for the Treasurer position.

Kofi Yeboah was elected the General Secretary, beating a new entrant; Akwasi Agyemang of Adom FM.

New entrant Dominic Hlordzi of GTV won the National Organising Secretary race, beating long-time crime reporter and current Foreign and Supplements Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mary Mensah.