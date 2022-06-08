The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has bemoaned the rate at which individual developers are taking over lands belonging to the Animal Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

He assured that government will not relent in its effort to demolish buildings on such lands.

The institute has over the period complained about the increasing level of encroachment of about 1000 acres of their lands and the attacks on staff by land guards.

While its efforts to evict these encroachers have proven futile, the institute has made several calls to government for assistance.

The institute says workers are living in fear due to the activities of land guards on its lands.

In an interview after inspecting the boundaries of the institute, Mr. Quartey vowed to ensure that the situation is dealt with in no time.

“I have received complaints by some government officials that government lands are being encroached. An example is what we see at CSIR. It is sad that people have the effrontery to take over government property.”

“REGSEC will meet soon and I will take a decision in no time. I will ensure that the situation is dealt with in no time.”