The all-new Nissan Terra, the SUV that offers world-class features for family adventures with the largest cabin in its class has been introduced by Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC).

The launch of the new Nissan Terra was held online simultaneously across strategic key Nissan dealership countries across the globe on 9th June, 2022.

Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager Sales & Marketing-JMTC, said the Japan Motors Group was delighted to announce the arrival of the new Nissan Terra as a commitment to boost the auto industry with the introduction of great products and after-sales service.

He described the new Nissan Terra as a vehicle ready to take families anywhere, safely and in style.

“The SUV effortlessly combines strength with a bold new design and built-for-comfort spaciousness. The Terra is built with breakthrough engineering and cutting-edge Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technologies that offer a superior driving experience and adventure-ready confidence for families”.

ONLINE LAUNCH

Mr. Stefan Haasbroek, Marketing Director at Nissan South Africa said, “the all-new Nissan Terra is tough enough for any terrain. It has the technology and safety features to offer something special to everyone in every seat,” “With comfort, flexibility, power, styling and SUV presence – the vehicle is made for families to take on the world together. It’s a bold family SUV that’s ready for anything.”

Powered by a 2.5litre petrol or diesel engine in 4×4 and 4×2, paired with seamless gear shifting available in a six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic transmission, the Nissan Terra delivers a robust four-wheel drive experience. To give full control and maximum confidence while driving, the Terra is built with several features, including Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.

It has a rugged body-on-frame design. Its terrain-tackling abilities are further enhanced by a 225mm ground clearance, and a five-link coil spring rear suspension, ensuring the smoothest ride possible.

The Nissan Terra also has the best-in-class ride comfort, thanks to NASA-inspired Zero Gravity front row seats that assist in reducing fatigue on those longer journeys.

To make it seamless for all members of the family to enter or exit the vehicle, the second-row seats fold and tumble with only a press of the remote switch from the driver’s control. The 60/40 split-folding second row and a 50/50 split third-row give plenty of cargo-carrying options, while folded-down second and third rows create a completely flat cargo floor.

The new Terra features eye-catching design elements, both interior and exterior. LED tail lamps exude a crisp modern aesthetic that makes a progressive design statement while retaining everyday functionality.

Haasbroek adds: “Built on 70 years of unmatched Nissan SUV expertise, the all-new Nissan Terra reflects the evolution of four-wheel adventure travel and a growing consumer desire for connection in our Sub-Saharan markets.”

Marketing Manager for Japan Motors, Ms. Harriet Esi Mensah in an interview informed that the new Nissan Terra has the specs everyone needs to start any journey on any terrain. She therefore urged Nissan lovers and potential buyers to contact all Japan Motors offices/showrooms across the country to test drive and enjoy a wonderful driving experience.