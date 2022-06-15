The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu is expected to appear and testify in court tomorrow (Thursday) in the matter of the Republic against a former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson.

Currently, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, and Minority spokesperson on Finance, Mr. Ato Forson is accused of wilfully causing financial loss to the state in the purchase of some ambulances in the erstwhile Mahama Administration.

He is standing trial together with a former Chief Director at the Health Ministry, Sylvester Anemana, and a businessman, Richard Jakpa.

The three (3) are said to have caused the state a loss of €2.37 million.

The Health Minister will be the 3rd witness for the prosecution in this trial and is expected to further the case of the state against the accused persons.

The country is said to have lost $2.4 million after 30 ambulances procured in 2014 by the Ministry of Health were deemed to be faulty or not fit for purpose.