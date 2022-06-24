The Member of Parliament for Anlo constituency, Richard Kwame Sefe has connected the Fuveme community to the national power grid.

The MP embarked on the project with funds donated by Togbe Afede XIV to support victims of the recent tidal waves incident.

Togbe Afede donated GH¢100,000 to residents in the Anlo constituency who had been displaced as a result of the tidal waves which swept through many homes.

Residents were thrown into a state of ecstasy when a street light was turned on in the community to indicate the connection of the communities to the national grid.

Fuveme, Dzita and part of Tegbi were impacted heavily by the tidal waves in the Anloga District.

The three constituencies along the coast of the Volta Region suffered a lot of impact from sea waves in 2021.

Appeals from various leaders in the constituencies attracted support from many benevolent individuals including the Togbui Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, who made the generous donation.