The Appiate Support Fund, which was set up to mobilise adequate funds to rebuild the community destroyed by a fatal explosion, has received over GH¢ 42 million in donations so far.

This was disclosed by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulia Jinapor.

Mr. Jinapor said the money raised so far includes donations from individuals and corporate institutions.

The Lands Minister called for more donations as he broke down the figures.

“As of Monday, June 6, 2022, the Committee had received cash donations of GH¢42,527,380.2. This amount includes the four instalment payments made by Maxam Ghana Limited.”

“Out of this amount, GH¢1 million has been advanced to the Appiate Reconstruction Implementation Committee to complete temporary structures to accommodate the victims of the incident, ending the reconstruction as well as undertake preparatory works for the construction.”

He indicated that the committee has also received non-monetary contributions such as “wood, cement, clothing and food items.”

The Appiate Support Fund was established following an explosion that occurred when a truck carrying explosives for mining was involved in an accident in the town.

14 people have so far died from the incident, while over a hundred people suffered various degrees of injury.

The community was razed by the explosion, compelling the government to establish the Fund to support the rebuilding efforts.