The appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the University for Development Studies (UDS) has suffered another setback following a court injunction on the appointment process.

The motion filed by Victor Kodjoga Adawudu, counsel for Emmanuel Osabutey, a former student of the University who is a plaintiff, is restraining the University, its Council Chair and the registrar from declaring Professor Seidu Alhassan as the Vice Chancellor of the University.

The court has also placed an interlocutory injunction on Professor Seidu Alhassan from holding himself as the Vice Chancellor of the University until a final determination is made by the court.

Already, there are contradictory statements from the University.

While various chiefs including the overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari II, have written to congratulate Professor Seidu Alhassan on his appointment as the Vice Chancellor of the University, a statement came from the office of the Registrar last week, indicating that, the University had not appointed anyone to such position.

The Registrar later issued a statement to disclaim the earlier rejoinder.

The tenure of the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, ends in August, with a new Vice Chancellor expected to take office on the 1st of September 2022.

However, the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor by the search committee has so far been embroiled in controversy.

Citi News has seen on social media, a letter signed by the Council Chairman for the UDS, Professor Wayo Seini, appointing Professor Seidu Alhassan as the new Vice Chancellor.

However, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has written to the University to provide it with details of the minutes of the Committee meeting.

Sources at the University have told Citi News that, there is deep internal wrangling which is affecting the appointment process.