Nii Ayi Mensah, a man who suffered an eye injury during the Krom Ay3 Hye demonstration organised by Arise Ghana group, says he can’t see with his right eye.

The Krom Ay3 Hye demonstration was characterised by chaos on the first day of the protest when the leadership of the group and police officials failed to reach a compromise on the routes for their march against economic hardship leading to chaos.

The police subsequently fired tear gas and water cannons on the demonstrators.

Leadership of the Arise Ghana, paid a visit to the affected protestors at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

They indicated their readiness to support all affected persons through public support.

IGP to answer questions in Parliament

Addressing the media, the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, indicated that the IGP will soon be invited to answer questions on recent police brutalities.

According to the legislator, the continuous reports of alleged police brutalities, especially during demonstrations, must be investigated, and a lasting solution proffered to curb such happenings in the future.

Some 12 police personnel were also alleged to have sustained varied injuries, according to a police statement.

The statement failed to state the number of civilians that suffered in one way or the other, but announced the arrest of some 29 protestors.