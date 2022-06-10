Leadership of pressure group, Arise Ghana has concluded official engagements with the Ghana Police Service for its impending demonstration.

The demonstration will be held on June 28 and 29, 2022, pursuant to fruitful deliberations with the police.

According to the group, the first day, 28th June 2022 of the demonstration will begin at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/Obra Spot.

Participants will converge between the hours of 12pm and 3pm and move through the Nima Police Station street to the Ako-Agyei inter-change and end at the Frontage of the Jubilee House.

The picketing will take place until 10pm.

The following day, June 29, 2022, protestors will converge on the El-wak sports stadium at 12pm and move on the Land Commission road to the Liberation road all the way to the Ministry of Finance.

There, a petition will be presented to the Minister for Finance.

From the Ministry of Finance, the group will move to the frontage of the Parliament House of Ghana, where another petition will be presented to the Speaker.

The purpose of the Arise Ghana demonstration is to:

I) Protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.

II) Protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

III) Demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.

IV) Protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

V) Protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our beloved country is in deep crises and urgently requires a rescue. We therefore wish to call on all progressive forces and patriotic Ghanaians to come out in their numbers for this historic demonstration, which will mark the beginning of a new paradigm in the destiny of this country”, the group said in a statement.