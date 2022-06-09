Ghanaian ASAKAA pioneer & Kumerica’s rap King Kong, Kwaku DMC, has been scouted as one of the talents to mark the second year anniversary of Hennessy x NBA Global Campaign.

He represents Ghana as part of this year’s global campaign(Game Never Stops) for Hennessy & National Basketball Association (NBA) partnership.

For over 250 years, Hennessy has been committed to excellence, believing that legends are created over time. 2022 marks the second year of a global partnership with Hennessy as the “Official Spirit of the NBA,” and to celebrate, embracing the idea that the Game Never Stops.

The brands are engaging a talented and inspiring cohort of creators who are pushing boundaries and continually paving excellence in their fields. The ‘Akataafuor Party’ hitmaker has been selected as one of such.

This comes after the release of his latest project titled “Road to The Jungle,” having a great run; amassing over 1 million streams on all platforms in less than 30days.

This will be Kwaku DMC’s first major global brand endorsement deal after receiving a custom/signed Louis Vuitton Off White sneaker from the late Virgil Abloh.