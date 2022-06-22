The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey is set to sue the government over its decision to sole-source the architectural design contract for the National Cathedral to Sir David Adjaye and Associates Limited.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Adjaye argued that sole-sourcing the contract breached procurement processes.

“I do not have much difficulty in the construction of the cathedral but what I do have is procurement breaches in granting single source approval to the consultant in this regard and so basically that is my only challenge.”

“The office of the President wrote a letter to the Public Procurement Authority seeking approval under the single-source method. The precondition under which they wrote the letter was under 72 {5} B which states that you can only do that under emergency situations, but I am wondering what is urgent about this contract that we have to go by single-source.”

He also questioned the circumstances under which contractors of the project were paid before starting work.

What the law says about sole sourcing

Section 40 of the Public Procurement Act (act 663) says that;

(1) A procurement entity may engage in single-source procurement under section 41 with the approval of the Board,

(a) where goods, works, or services are only available from a particular supplier or contractor; or if a particular supplier or contractor has exclusive rights in respect of the goods, works or services, and no reasonable alternative or substitute exists;

(b) where there is an urgent need for the goods, works or services and engaging in tender proceedings or any other method of procurement is impractical due to unforeseeable circumstances giving rise to the urgency which is not the result of dilatory conduct on the part of the procurement entity;

(c) where owing to a catastrophic event, there is an urgent need for the goods, works or technical services, making it impractical to use other methods of procurement because of the time involved in using those methods;

d) where a procurement entity, that has procured goods, equipment, technology, or services from a supplier or contractor, determines that