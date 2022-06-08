A teacher union, All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG) has called on government to fasten processes for the payment of salaries owed new teachers who were posted to their various institutions since February 2022.

According to the union, these teachers are yet to obtain their identification numbers from the Ghana Education Service for them to proceed to get their biometrics completed at the Ministry of Finance for onward payment of salaries.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of the All-Teachers Alliance Ghana, Isaac Ofori said government’s neglect is unfair taking into consideration the current economic hardship in the country.

“The newly trained teachers who have been posted by the government are going through difficulty. All public sector workers are complaining, and they want the government to give them a cost of living allowance because of the current economic situation in the country. These teachers as of February 2022 were given appointment letters and were posted to their various stations where their services will be needed but have not been paid at all.”

“And as I said, the two key things that will even give them confidence and hope in the government is if the payment of salaries could be done in no time with the fast-tracking of the staff identification number and also the registration at the Ministry of Finance for their biometrics to be captured for onward payment”.

He added that the government’s silence on the matter is unfortunate.

“It’s unfortunate and there is no signal that these will be done soon. It is a very serious situation taking into consideration the current economic situation in the country. Government is not being fair to them, so we are trying to make a very strong case for these newly posted teachers”.