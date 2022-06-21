The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboa Dame, is expected to swear in the Board of the Office of Special Prosecutor later today, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The Office has been without a Board since the expiration of the tenure of the Linda Ofori-Kwarfo-led Board.

Civil Society has since lamented the lack of a successive Board and the impact on the operations of the Special Prosecutor.

Section 5 of the OSP Act 2017, Act 959, provides for the Board, on which the Special Prosecutor and his Deputy, institutional representations from the Audit Service, Ghana Police Service, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Financial Intelligence Center will serve.

Other representations are from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), National Security, as well as a female representative from Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organisations.

The previous board included the then-CID Boss, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah; EOCO rep, Charles Nana Antwi; representatives from civil society, Linda Ofori Kwafo and Addai Wereko Tawiah; Kofi Wiredu Boakye, Charles Ayamadu and Kwaku Domfeh.