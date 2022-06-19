The Municipal Chief Executive for Ayawaso Central, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, says a request has been sent to the Urban Roads Director to expand some bridges in his municipality to avert flooding.

Areas like Alajo, Kotobabi, Pig farm and Mallam Atta have been identified by the National Disaster Management Organisation as flood-prone areas and have called on residents to move to higher grounds when the rains set in.

Following this development, the MCE in an interview with Citi News highlighted major interventions taken by his outfit to curb the constant flooding experienced in such areas.

He noted that his outfit had identified run-off water from Abelemkpe descending to Alajo.

“They have put drains from that area into Alajo and that is also causing flooding in Alajo,” he explained to Citi News.

“We have written to Urban Roads to divert that water into the Odaw River, but they haven’t done so. We have reminded them, so still, we are pressing.”

Mr. Quaye believes that “if that water is diverted into the Odaw river, I think we shall be halfway,” he noted.