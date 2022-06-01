Recording artiste, Bafowaa, known for her unique vocal prowess, is poised to register her presence in the music scene with her yet-to-be-released EP.

According to her, “the EP is different from my last one. Though we haven’t come up with a title yet, the title we think we want is ‘Games People Play’.”

Influenced by the likes of Whitney Houston and Maria Carey, Bafowaa, who has been in the United States of America since she was 6, made the conscious decision to return to her homeland of Ghana in 2019.

With the release of her first two singles ‘Fam Pin’ and ‘Chaskele’, she is switching things up sonically with the distinct vocal style which is highly influenced by Western culture fused with the African vibe.

She hopes to make a great impact in the music industry like Angèlique Kidjo, Sho Madjozi, Sungi Mlengeya, Amaarae, Wiyaala, Aša have made.

Talking more about her career, she promised to produce a unique work of art.

“My sound is like a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B — just anything with a vibe. I feel like I’m bringing a new style to our music here in Ghana. I feel like most of the women do a one-way type of music, but I’m bringing different dimensions. I’m a rapper too. Just adding different elements to my music and making an impact across Africa, particularly Ghana, hopefully,” she said.

She expressed her admiration for Ghanaian artistes such as King Promise, KiDi, the late Ebony, and Gyakie.