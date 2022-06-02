The disconnection of water to the Bimbilla Hospital over a GH¢220,000 debt has led to elective surgeries being cancelled, according to the facility’s management.

“Yesterday we had to cancel seven elective surgeries because we didn’t have water to operate,” Dr Barihama Adam, the hospital’s medical superintendent, said.

He felt there should have been better communication on the issue.

“Our attention was drawn to this disconnection on Tuesday. Yesterday, I had to go and meet with the Regional Coordinating Director at the Municipal Assembly.”

“Also, I spoke with the District Chief Executive. This is not the right way to address the issue. We need to intensify collaboration,” he said.

Reacting to the hospital’s concerns, the Manager of the Bimbilla water system, Issah Sugri said the water distribution company was left with no alternative than to disconnect the hospital.

“If they are consuming, and they will not pay, will the system be able to run sustainably? No,” he said.

“There will be a point it will not be only the hospital. The whole of the town will be cut off. As we speak now, we have a pile of warning letters given to us by NEDCo.”