Ghana’s Black Stars got off to a perfect start in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers with a convincing 3-0 win over Madagascar.

Goals from Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari gave Otto Addo’s men all three points.

The game seemed to be heading towards a frustrating result on the Stars’ return to the Cape Coast Stadium after a first half in which Ghana dominated and created lots of chances but failed to find the net.

Poor finishing and a sturdy opponent in the Madagascar goalie ensured that the game remained goalless at the break.

The Black Stars continued to dominate at the start of the second half and were rewarded when Kudus tapped into an empty net in the 53rd minute after a cutback from the right.

The lead was doubled minutes later as Felix Afena-Gyan poked a loose ball home from a Jordan Ayew corner.

The Black Stars were in complete control now and thought they had scored a third when Kudus poked home from a Baba Rahman cross.

Ghana continued to attack and deservedly found a third when substitute Osman Bukari rounded the Madagascar goalkeeper before finding the net.

There was even time for a cameo by Mubarak Wakaso whose inclusion in the squad was hotly debated over the week.

The win takes the Black Stars top of Group E on goal difference ahead of Angola who beat CAR 2-1 in the other group game.