Twenty-two assembly members in the Bosome Freho District are pushing for a vote of no confidence in their District Chief Executive, Yaw Danso.

They have accused the DCE of instigating divisions and hoarding resources meant for assembly members.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the Assemblymen, Maxwell Boakye DeGraft, said the DCE was also “instigating the community against the members.”

“He has kept our motorbikes. The motorbikes which are supposed to be given to the assembly members are at the office,” Mr. Boakye said.

Because of these alleged grievances, Mr. DeGraft said the assembly began processes leading to the vote of no confidence on Thursday.

“We summoned him to the PRCC committee. That is where he was supposed to appear, and we put before him all these charges.”

After the DCE has answered the charges, “that is when we were going to move to pass the vote of no confidence,” the Assembly Member said.

They expect to take a decision on the report provided there is no counter-motion following the appearance before the committee.

Attempts to reach the DCE for comment have been unsuccessful.