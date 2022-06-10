Broll Ghana Limited, a property services firm, wants more awareness created on the Real Estate Agency Act 2020.

The Act seeks to regulate real estate agency practice, and commercial transactions in real estate including the sale, purchase, rental, and leasing of real estate.

The company believes the only way to see to the full implementation of the Act is for industry players to spearhead the education on the Act to the public and other relevant stakeholders.

The call was made during an Industry Network Event organised by Broll Ghana Limited.

It was on the theme “Broll Drives On Key Trends in the Ghanaian Real Estate Market”.

“The government has done its part by passing the Act. It’s the industry players that have to create advocacy that will push the implementation and the actual prosecution of the Act. Primarily because we are the ones that are going to use it at the end of the day, it is in our interest that it is implemented”, said the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Tony Sekyere.

He indicated that doing this will be beneficial to the real estate industry.

“That is why we have done this to ensure that we create that awareness and that government sees the importance with which we also attach to what they have done for the industry. This is not the end of it. We’re going to look at doing more of these to create more awareness in the public on the industry and the regulatory aspect of things”, Mr. Sekyere added.

The Industry Network Event was graced by relevant key stakeholders including the Senior Lecturer of the Department of Land Economy at KNUST, Jonathan Zinizi Ayitey, Deputy Chief Land Administration Officer of the Lands Commission, Timothy Anyidoho, and the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Agency Council, Nana Otu Turkson.

For Head of Valuation and Advocacy Services at Broll Ghana Limited, Ken Mensah, who was the guest speaker, the firm is determined to tap into the virtual world explaining that, technology is fast advancing and changing the scope of the real estate industry.

About Broll Ghana Limited

Broll Ghana Limited is the leading service provider in Ghana’s property-related industry.

The company offers a wide spectrum of property-related services including Property Valuation and Advisory, Commercial and Retail Leasing and Consulting, Shopping Center Management, Corporate Real Estate Services, Market Research, Facilities Management, Facilities Management, and Residential Brokerage.

It offers high performing solutions built on a culture of innovation, distinguished by service excellence and long-standing client relationships.

The vision of the company is to be the leading and preferred partner for property-related services in Ghana.

Its mission is to apply the highest level of professionalism and technological innovations in line with international best practices to maximise the potential benefits from properties for clients with a well-motivated staff.