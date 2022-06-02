The leadership of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference and the Christian Council of Ghana have expressed their dissatisfaction with their exclusion from the management of Senior High Schools.

In a communiqué issued after their annual joint meeting on Wednesday May 25, the leadership of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference and the Christian Council of Ghana said the Ministry of Education’s unwillingness to sign a joint memorandum of understanding with the missions and the ministry for the administration of schools was worrying.

They also expressed their unhappiness over the non-representation of a member of the council or conference on the new Ghana Education Service Council.

Below is an extract of the statement

“The leadership of CCG and GCBC have taken delivery of a draft document called “Universal Guidelines for Secondary Schools” that spells out giddiness for all Senior High Schools in the nation.

We wish to state emphatically that the Faith Based Organizations which play pivotal role in education in Ghana have not been officially notified about any document containing guidelines for Secondary School Education in Ghana.

Secondly, we respectfully wish to remind the Minister of Education that the joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the ministry and the Missions have not been signed.

We kindly appeal to the Minister to expedite action to sign the MoU for the smooth running of our schools.

Moreover, we wish to state that no Guideline for Secondary School education should replace the MoU, which both the Missions and the Ministry have put together.

Thirdly, we wish to bring to the attention of the Ministry of Education that the leadership of CCG and GCBC are not happy about the decision to inaugurate a new Ghana Education Service (GES) Council without representation from the Council and the Conference.

Both CCG and GCBC have played and continue to play in the development of education in the country.

We therefore wish to state that all critical decisions that are taken on education in the country should be done through consensus building with stakeholders like the Faith Based Organizations.”

