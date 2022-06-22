To cement the relationship between Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd. (CBG) and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for future collaborations, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah has paid an official visit to CBG at its Head Office in Accra.

Receiving the Major General and his team, the Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Wilson Addo said his outfit was delighted to have them.

“On behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of CBG, I officially welcome you to Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd. This is a particularly auspicious day in the history of CBG to have you here with us today. We have heard of your illustrious career, and we are glad to be associated with you”.

“CBG is a 100 percent Government owned bank which was formed in 2018. In the space of four years, we have grown to assume a pivotal role in Ghana’s economy focusing our energies on the growth of businesses, particularly SMEs and Corporate. We are the second largest bank in Ghana in terms of branch distribution with 114 branches. CBG is very much focused on a digital agenda and our key plan for the next three years is to build a strong digital foundation architecture over the branch networks we have.”

“We are a very good corporate citizen, and over the years, we have worked with the security services such as the Police Service but not much with the Ghana Armed Forces. Thus, we are looking forward to cementing the relationship we have with Ghana Armed Forces”, Mr. Addo added.

On his part, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah noted that the GAF and CBG needed to work together.

“The world is changing and security in the world is vital at this point for the development and growth of every nation. And so, we have moved from the traditional way of providing security to dealing with cyber security, terrorism, fraud, hacking into systems and others. Monitoring events in our neighboring countries, we have realized that these activities are growing and expanding and as a result, we have also revised our security methods. Some of the measures include Human security to assist organizations in providing appropriate support to reduce the impact of these threats on society”.

“It is imperative for us to work together because one of the key areas we have realized we need to assist more is the financial sector. There is the urgent need for collaboration in terms of sharing ideas, provision of traditional security such as escort duties for bullion vans and others”, he said.

Daniel Wilson Addo assured the Major General that there will be more collaborations between CBG and GAF.

“CBG is able to assist the Armed Forces with tailor-made solutions to meet the needs of the Armed Forces. We have a strong transaction team and efficient lending platform which disburses loans to individuals within 48 hours. We are looking forward to do more business with you and extend our loan services to other regions and new recruits. Once again, we are delighted to have you”, he concluded.