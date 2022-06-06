A 42-year-old businessman, Evans Oppong, who allegedly tried to have his daughter killed for alleged ritual purposes has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department at the police headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

The case was initially handled by the Adentan Divisional Police Command after Mr. Oppong was arrested by the Oyibi police last week.

Citi News sources have confirmed that Prosecutors at the CID headquarters are reviewing the evidence and will arraign the suspect soon.

A herbalist in Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region, Nana Adu-Boafo, caused the arrest of Mr. Oppong.

The herbalist, who circulated a video of the arrest online, said: “The girl’s father came to see me, he told me he just landed in the country after staying overseas for a while, and it hasn’t been easy for him.”

“He told me he is a father of 12 and is offering two of them for money rituals. He offered me GH¢10,000 and other good surprises when the job is done.”