The fifth and final edition of the 2022 Citi Business Festival forum comes off today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The discussion will be on the theme, ‘Rediscovering the agribusiness goldmine’, and will be live on Citi TV and on the station’s social media platforms.

The forum, scheduled to start from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, will be hosted by Citi News’ Michael Ogbodu.

Panelists will delve into the various components of the agribusiness ecosystem, and what stakeholders can learn to maximise their advantage.

The forum will see William Nettey- Head of Agribusiness ABSA, Kwasi Korboe – CEO of GIRSAL, Catherine Krobo Edusei, Founder & CEO Eden Tree, Takyi Sraha, COO GIRSAL and Prof. Roger Kanton, formerly of CSIR-SAR.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

On-air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday.

For the 2022 edition, the themes outlined during the period were as follows:

Week 1: Re-imagining the Digital Economy

Week 2: Resetting your SME after COVID-19

Week 3: The Ghana Opportunity

Week 4: Consumer Markets

Week 5: Agribusiness

